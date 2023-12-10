Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Raj Bhavan in Raipur to meet Governor
- Country:
- India
A delegation of BJP MLAs led by its Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday evening reached the Raj Bhavan in Raipur to stake claim to form the next government in Chhattisgarh.
Senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal told reporters, "We have handed over a letter to the Governor stating that Sai ji has been elected as the legislative party leader." However, Agrawal said that the date of the swearing-in ceremony would be informed later. Sai (59), a prominent tribal leader, was earlier in the day picked as the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Chhattisgarh during a meeting of 54 newly elected party MLAs at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party's state headquarter, here, a BJP functionary said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kushabhau Thakre Parisar
- Raipur
- Sai ji
- Vishnu Deo Sai
- Chhattisgarh
- Agrawal
ALSO READ
Karan Daga Led Raipur-Based Coworking Startup FirstUp Raises Funding of 2 Crores; Targets 10000 Seats in the Next 18 Months
Far from Kashmir, expensive saffron blooms in Chhattisgarh's Raipur
Raipur stadium hosting India-Australia match has not paid electricity bills of Rs 3.16 crore
BJP observers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal reach Raipur, to attend legislature party meeting
Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet in Raipur; suspense over CM could end