Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Raj Bhavan in Raipur to meet Governor

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-12-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 18:02 IST
Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Raj Bhavan in Raipur to meet Governor
A delegation of BJP MLAs led by its Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday evening reached the Raj Bhavan in Raipur to stake claim to form the next government in Chhattisgarh.

Senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal told reporters, "We have handed over a letter to the Governor stating that Sai ji has been elected as the legislative party leader." However, Agrawal said that the date of the swearing-in ceremony would be informed later. Sai (59), a prominent tribal leader, was earlier in the day picked as the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Chhattisgarh during a meeting of 54 newly elected party MLAs at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party's state headquarter, here, a BJP functionary said.

