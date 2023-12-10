Asked about peace talks, Russia's Lavrov says: Ask Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday that the West was trying to exhaust Russia in Ukraine and that if peace talks were to take place then Kyiv would have to change its own presidential decree. "It is up to the Ukrainians to recognise how deep they are in the hole where the Americans put them," Lavrov said of the war.

When asked what the chances were of diplomacy to bring about a ceasefire or peace, he said: "You'll have to call Mr (President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy because a year and half ago he signed a decree prohibiting any negotiations with (Russian Presidnet Vladimir) Putin."

