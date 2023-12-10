Left Menu

Son Dushyant, BJP MLAs reach Vasundhara Raje's residence amid uncertainty over who will be Rajasthan CM

Uncertainty prevails over who will be Rajasthan Chief Minister though a week has passed since the declaration of Rajasthan assembly election results.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 18:20 IST
Son Dushyant, BJP MLAs reach Vasundhara Raje's residence amid uncertainty over who will be Rajasthan CM
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uncertainty prevails over who will be Rajasthan Chief Minister though a week has passed since the declaration of Rajasthan assembly election results. Amidst the ongoing uncertainty, Dushyant Singh, Jhalawar MP and son of former CM Vasundhara Raje, has reached her bungalow in Civil Lines, Jaipur. Notably, Vasundhara Raje is one of the top contenders to be the CM in the state.

Apart from that, several other party MLAs and leaders, including Devi Singh Bhati with his grandson and MLA Anshuman Singh Bhati, have reached Raje's residence. The list of MLAs who registered their presence at Raje's bungalow includes Ajay Singh Kilak, Babu Singh Rathore, Arjun Lal Garg, Sanjeev Beniwal, Kailash Verma, Bahadur Singh Koli, Jagat Singh, former MLA and state president Ashok Parnami, former MLA Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Prahlad Gunjal.

Earlier, outgoing chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday targeted the BJP over the delay in announcing the CM picks for three Hindi heartland states. "For seven days now, they (BJP) have not been able to select a CM; I want them to take a decision quickly," he said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi. Gehlot was in Delhi to attend a party meeting called for evaluating the party's performance in the recent Rajasthan assembly polls.

Later countering Gehlot's attack, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that Ashok Gehlot's "wish" would come true on Monday, suggesting that the Chief Minister selections for three states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, would be disclosed. "We will fulfil Ashok Gehlotji's wish on Monday. Rajasthan has witnessed corruption, nepotism and inner clashes during his five-year rule. He should sit peacefully now," Thakur told reporters.

Further attacking the Congress party, he added, "Our party doesn't give orders from the top; rather, we have a strong democratic system where all the MLAs sit together and decide the leader." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023