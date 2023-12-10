World News Roundup: Navalny camp sets strategy to disrupt Putin's path to new term; UN chief says he will not give up appeals for ceasefire in Gaza and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Navalny camp sets strategy to disrupt Putin's path to new term

With his hands on all the levers of power in Russia, Vladimir Putin appears unbeatable in a presidential election but opposition activists scent a chance to show he is vulnerable. Putin declared his candidacy for another six-year term on Friday and there is no serious rival to challenge him, with opposition leader Alexei Navalny serving more than 30 years in prison and other critics also jailed or in exile.

China, Japan trade blame over confrontation near disputed islands

China and Japan accused each other of maritime incursions after a confrontation between their coast guards in waters around disputed islands in the East China Sea. China's coast guard said on Sunday that a Japanese fishing boat and several patrol vessels intruded the previous day into waters around the tiny islands, called Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan.

Nobel Peace Prize winner says Iranian people will prevail against rulers

The Iranian people will ultimately overcome authoritarianism imposed by a government that has lost legitimacy and public support, Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi said from prison in a speech read by her children on Sunday. The Norwegian Nobel committee in October awarded the prize to Mohammadi, 51, for her non-violent fight "against oppression of women in Iran" and the promotion of human rights for all, in a rebuke to Tehran's theocratic leaders.

Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

Israeli tanks battled their way to the centre of Khan Younis on Sunday in a major new push into the heart of the main city in the southern Gaza Strip. Residents said tanks had reached the main north-south road through the middle of Khan Younis after intense combat through the night that had slowed the Israeli advance from the east. Warplanes were pounding the area west of the assault.

Egyptians head to polls in election overshadowed by Gaza war

Egyptians began voting on Sunday in a presidential election set to hand Abdel Fattah al-Sisi a third term in power, as the country grapples with an economic crisis and a war on its border with Gaza. If Sisi wins a new six-year term, his immediate priorities would be taming near-record inflation, managing a chronic foreign currency shortage and preventing spillover from the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision

The Philippines and China traded accusations on Sunday over a collision of their vessels near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea as tensions over claims in the vital waterway escalate. The Philippine coast guard accused China of firing water cannons and ramming resupply vessels and a coast guard ship, causing "serious engine damage" to one, while China's coast guard said the Philippine vessel intentionally rammed its ship.

UN chief says he will not give up appeals for ceasefire in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he will not give up appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the war undermined the credibility and authority of the Security Council. Gueterres was speaking at the Doha Forum conference as Washington vetoed on Friday a proposed U.N. Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Hong Kong activists arrested in city's 'birdcage' election

Three Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were arrested on Sunday, just before voting began in a "patriots only" district election that has marginalised formerly popular opposition figures in the city amid a national security clampdown. The pro-China government has been seeking to boost turnout, as some observers see large numbers spurning the polls, in contrast to the last council elections in 2019, during Hong Kong's mass pro-democracy protests, which drew a record 71% turnout and a landslide victory for the democratic camp.

Argentine libertarian Milei to take presidency with economic crisis in focus

Argentina will swear in libertarian economist Javier Milei as president on Sunday in a sharp swerve for the South American country as it seeks a radical fix for the worst economic crisis in decades and inflation rapidly heading towards 200%. Milei, 53, a former TV pundit who shot to fame with expletive-ridden tirades against rivals, China, and the pope, will take the presidential sash already showing some signs of a pragmatic and moderate shift since his election win last month.

Big divisions loom over fossil fuels as COP28 talks head into final phase

Negotiators at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai remained far apart on the future role of fossil fuels on Sunday as talks at the Dubai summit entered their final stage. The question of whether the world should, for the first time ever, agree on an eventual end to the oil age has been central to the international conference where nearly 200 countries are trying to hash out a solution to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)