Netanyahu speaks to Putin, voices disapproval of Iran ties
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-12-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 18:35 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and voiced displeasure with "anti-Israel positions" taken by Moscow's envoys at the United Nations, an Israeli statement said.
Russia backed a U.N. Security Council resolution for a Gaza truce, which was vetoed by the United States on Friday. Speaking to Putin, Netanyahu also voiced "robust disapproval" of Russia's "dangerous" cooperation with Iran, the Israeli statement said. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by David Goodman )
