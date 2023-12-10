"Happy that my son has been selected to serve state," mother of Chhattisgarh CM designate Vishnu Deo Sai

After tribal leader and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was unanimously chosen as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, the mother of Sai expressed her happiness and said that it is a matter of joy that her son has been selected to serve the state. "I am very happy. My son has got the opportunity to serve the people of Chhattisgarh...," said Jasmani Devi, Sai's mother.

Meanwhile, BJP leader OP Chaudhary said that Vishnu Deo Sai has been unanimously chosen as the leader of the legislative assembly. "We will take the state forward under his leadership...We fulfil the responsibilities decided by the party. Giving our 100 per cent, under the leadership of Vishnu Deo Sai we will take the state to new heights," Chaudhary said.

Moreover, the celebrations began outside the BJP office in Raipur after Vishnu Deo Sai was named the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Tribal leader and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Bharatiya Janata party will work with honesty to gain everyone' faith and vowed to fulfil guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"With all honesty I will work for 'Sabka Vishwas' and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfil the promises," Vishnu Deo Sai said. Sai won the recently concluded assembly polls from Kunkuri in north Chhattisgarh, a region the BJP has swept.

Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions.

He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters. Earlier, BJP central observers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda held a meeting in Raipur.

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)