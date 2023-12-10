Left Menu

"Happy that my son has been selected to serve state," mother of Chhattisgarh CM designate Vishnu Deo Sai

After tribal leader and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was unanimously chosen as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, the mother of Sai expressed her happiness and said that it is a matter of joy that her son has been selected to serve the state.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 18:36 IST
"Happy that my son has been selected to serve state," mother of Chhattisgarh CM designate Vishnu Deo Sai
Mother of Chhattisgarh CM designate Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After tribal leader and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was unanimously chosen as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, the mother of Sai expressed her happiness and said that it is a matter of joy that her son has been selected to serve the state. "I am very happy. My son has got the opportunity to serve the people of Chhattisgarh...," said Jasmani Devi, Sai's mother.

Meanwhile, BJP leader OP Chaudhary said that Vishnu Deo Sai has been unanimously chosen as the leader of the legislative assembly. "We will take the state forward under his leadership...We fulfil the responsibilities decided by the party. Giving our 100 per cent, under the leadership of Vishnu Deo Sai we will take the state to new heights," Chaudhary said.

Moreover, the celebrations began outside the BJP office in Raipur after Vishnu Deo Sai was named the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Tribal leader and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Bharatiya Janata party will work with honesty to gain everyone' faith and vowed to fulfil guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"With all honesty I will work for 'Sabka Vishwas' and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfil the promises," Vishnu Deo Sai said. Sai won the recently concluded assembly polls from Kunkuri in north Chhattisgarh, a region the BJP has swept.

Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions.

He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters. Earlier, BJP central observers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda held a meeting in Raipur.

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023