"I wish you...": Former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel congratulates Vishnu Deo Sai

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday congratulated Vishnu Deo Sai on being designated as the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. "Congratulations and best wishes to Kunkuri MLA and senior BJP leader Vishnu Dev Sai ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I wish that you take forward the journey of justice and progress of Chhattisgarh as the Chief Minister," CM Baghel posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. Meanwhile, Vishnu Deo Sai reached Raj Bhavan in Raipur to meet Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes. Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister.

Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions. He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters.

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

