Recovery of cash: HP BJP attacks Cong, says party yet to take action against its MP

The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Sunday attacked the Congress over the recovery of more than Rs 300 crore cash in raids on a distillery company linked to its Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, saying the party is it yet to take any action against its leader.

The Congress on Saturday, however, distanced itself from its Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Sahu on the matter.

People should see the piles of seized cash and Congress leaders lecture them on honesty, senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna said in a statement.

The cash seized by the Income Tax Department in its searches against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and entities linked to it has become the ''highest-ever'' in a single action conducted by any probe agency in the country and gone past Rs 300 crore.

The premises of Sahu in Ranchi and other places were also covered by the department. It was not clear what amount of cash and other documents were seized by the department from his house.

Khanna said this is for the first time that such huge cash stashed in lockers and other locations has been seized by the Income Tax Department. He said so far, cash amounting to Rs 300 crore has been recovered and several lockers are yet to be opened. But the Congress has not taken any action against the MP, which exposes the real face of the party, the BJP leader said.

Demanding stringent action against the Congress leader, Khanna said that ''it is the money looted from the public''. In a post on X on Saturday, All India Congress Committee general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh had said, ''The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties.''

