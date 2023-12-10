Left Menu

'Cong govt in Karnataka may fall,' claims Kumaraswamy

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday claimed that an influential minister of the ruling Congress may join the BJP as he is desperate to wriggle out of cases filed against him by the Centre.The minister may quit the Congress party and join the BJP along with 50 to 60 MLAs, and he is currently negotiating with BJP brass, Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister claimed.Speaking to reporters, the JDS leader said All is not well in the Congress government.

PTI | Hassan | Updated: 10-12-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 19:50 IST
'Cong govt in Karnataka may fall,' claims Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday claimed that an 'influential minister' of the ruling Congress may join the BJP as he is desperate to wriggle out of 'cases' filed against him by the Centre.

The minister may quit the Congress party and join the BJP along with '50 to 60 MLAs,' and he is currently 'negotiating' with BJP brass, Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister claimed.

Speaking to reporters, the JD(S) leader said: ''All is not well in the Congress government. I don't know when this government will go. An influential minister is desperate to escape from the cases against him.'' Kumaraswamy said the Centre had filed cases against him with no chance of 'escape'.

When asked to name the leader, Kumaraswamy said such an 'audacious' act cannot be expected from small leaders. Only 'influential people' can do such things, he added.

The JD(S) state president predicted that 'something like Maharashtra' may happen any moment in Karnataka.

''Looking at the prevailing political atmosphere, anything can happen,'' he said.

Ideologies take a backseat as politicians switch sides for their convenience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023