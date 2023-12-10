Left Menu

Ayodhya: Procession to mark start of week-long celebrations on consecration at Ram Temple

Ayodhya UP, Dec 10 PTI A procession of tableaux displaying scenes from the life of Lord Rama with 100 idols of the deity will be taken out in Ayodhya on January 17 to mark the start of the week-long celebration for the Ram temple consecration ceremony here.The procession will have statues and pictures depicting the life of Lord Rama from his birth to exile, the victory over Lanka and his return to Ayodhya, Ranjit Mandal, the chief sculptor engaged in preparing the tableaux, said.The procession will mark the formal beginning of the week-long celebrations for consecration ceremony.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:53 IST
Ayodhya: Procession to mark start of week-long celebrations on consecration at Ram Temple
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 10 ( PTI ) A procession of tableaux displaying scenes from the life of Lord Rama with 100 idols of the deity will be taken out in Ayodhya on January 17 to mark the start of the week-long celebration for the Ram temple consecration ceremony here.

The procession will have statues and pictures depicting the life of Lord Rama from his birth to exile, the victory over Lanka and his return to Ayodhya, Ranjit Mandal, the chief sculptor engaged in preparing the tableaux, said.

The procession will mark the formal beginning of the week-long celebrations for consecration ceremony. ''I am fortunate to have got the opportunity to prepare these idols. A total of 100 idols of Ram in various stages will be displayed. Over 60 of these idols have been prepared so far,'' Mandal said.

A new idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple.

Talking to PTI, Anil Mishra, a trustee, said, ''Ram Lala's throne will be placed on a lotus flower pedestal made of marble, which has also been installed in the sanctum sanctorum'' ''The height of the throne will be decided in a way so that at 12 noon on Ramnavami, the sun's rays touch the forehead of Ram Lala and illuminate the sanctum sanctorum,'' he said.

The consecration ceremony is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with hundreds of dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023