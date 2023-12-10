Ayodhya: Procession to mark start of week-long celebrations on consecration at Ram Temple

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 10 ( PTI ) A procession of tableaux displaying scenes from the life of Lord Rama with 100 idols of the deity will be taken out in Ayodhya on January 17 to mark the start of the week-long celebration for the Ram temple consecration ceremony here.

The procession will have statues and pictures depicting the life of Lord Rama from his birth to exile, the victory over Lanka and his return to Ayodhya, Ranjit Mandal, the chief sculptor engaged in preparing the tableaux, said.

The procession will mark the formal beginning of the week-long celebrations for consecration ceremony. ''I am fortunate to have got the opportunity to prepare these idols. A total of 100 idols of Ram in various stages will be displayed. Over 60 of these idols have been prepared so far,'' Mandal said.

A new idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple.

Talking to PTI, Anil Mishra, a trustee, said, ''Ram Lala's throne will be placed on a lotus flower pedestal made of marble, which has also been installed in the sanctum sanctorum'' ''The height of the throne will be decided in a way so that at 12 noon on Ramnavami, the sun's rays touch the forehead of Ram Lala and illuminate the sanctum sanctorum,'' he said.

The consecration ceremony is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with hundreds of dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.

