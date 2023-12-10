Argentina's Milei says fiscal 'shock' needed to avoid hyperinflation

Argentina's new President Javier Milei warned there was no alternative to a fiscal "shock" in his maiden speech after being sworn into office on Sunday, saying his predecessors had left the country without funds and on a path to hyperinflation.

The outsider libertarian, a former TV pundit, has ridden a wave of voter anger at triple-digit inflation, tumbling foreign currency reserves and rising poverty amid the South American country's worst economic crisis in over two decades. "We need a fiscal adjustment that falls on the state and not on the private sector," he said. "There is no money."

