T'gana: Jupally Krishna Rao assumes charge as Excise, Tourism Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA in Telangana Jupally Krishna Rao assumed charge as Prohibition and Excise, Tourism and Culture and Archaeology Minister on Sunday.

Krishna Rao took charge Sunday evening after priests performed a puja in his office at the Secretariat here and he signed some files of tourism and culture and archaeology departments, an official release said.

Several MLAs and senior officials conveyed greetings to the minister on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he would strive to promote tourism in the state in a big way and take measures to attract tourists from all over the world.

The new Congress government in the state, led by CM Revanth Reddy, assumed office on December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

