Cong treats tribals as vote bank, BJP takes care of their welfare: Chhattisgarh CM-designate Sai

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday accused the Congress of treating tribals as a vote bank and said his party BJP takes care of their welfare.

Sai (59), a prominent tribal face in the state, was on Sunday elected as the legislative party leader during a meeting of 54 newly elected BJP lawmakers here.

The CM-designate in the evening reached the state guest house 'Pahuna' where he met party workers, who were eagerly waiting there after the announcement of his election to the top post.

Talking to reporters at the state guest house, Sai said, "Indeed, it's a big responsibility (the CM post) and challenging, but I have full faith that I will continue to get guidance and support from national leadership and all party MLAs." "I have discharged whatever responsibilities given by the party to me, and I am confident that this time also, I will discharge the new challenging responsibility in a similar way," he added.

When asked whether his appointment to the top post will benefit the party in adjoining tribal-dominated states like Odisha and Jharkhand, Sai said tribals of the country are associated with BJP as they very well know that it is their only well-wisher party.

"Honourable Droupadi Murmu ji, who comes from a tribal community, became the President of the country in the BJP regime. A separate tribal development ministry was formed when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was at the Centre. Vajpayee ji was also the founder of Chhattisgarh,'' he said.

Tribals are well aware that under the BJP rule, their development, well-being, and respect are achievable, he said.

Later, Sai went to Jai Stambh Chowk in the capital and paid respect to the statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, a freedom fighter from the tribal community.

"Today is the death anniversary of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh and therefore, I have come to pay tribute to him," he told reporters.

"BJP takes care of the tribal community. I should not say this today but the Congress treats tribals as their vote bank…" he claimed.

Subsequently, he went to his residence in Vidhayak Colony here where he was given a warm welcome by his family members and party workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

