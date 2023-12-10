Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the central government never had any intention of creating hurdles in caste-based survey and the BJP had supported it in Bihar when it was in power in the state.Chairing the 26th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council here, Shah said there were some issues regarding the caste-based survey which he hoped that the Bihar government would be able to resolve.The central government never had any intention of creating hurdles in the caste-based survey.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:59 IST
Centre had no intention to create hurdles in caste based survey, BJP supported it in Bihar: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the central government never had any intention of creating hurdles in caste-based survey and the BJP had supported it in Bihar when it was in power in the state.

Chairing the 26th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council here, Shah said there were some issues regarding the caste-based survey which he hoped that the Bihar government would be able to resolve.

"The central government never had any intention of creating hurdles in the caste-based survey. When the BJP was in power in Bihar, it supported the caste-based survey. The governor also approved the bill," he said.

The home minister said the zonal council meeting on Sunday here went well and on all the issues one or other decision has been taken.

"Some issues have been resolved and on some issues, committees have been formed to look into the subjects," he said.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar and senior ministers from Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand attended the meeting.

Secretary of the Inter-State Council Secretariat, chief secretaries of member states and senior officials of state governments and central ministries and departments were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

