"BJP- led Central govt should either release MNREGA funds or vacate office": Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday targeted the BJP-led central government over the non-payment of West Bengal's MNREGA dues, saying "either release the funds or vacate the office". Further, the Chief Minister claimed that the BJP-led central government owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal.

"The central government is not paying our MNREGA dues. Today, there is only one tax, GST. The central government takes all the tax and is not giving our share, which they are taking from here. I am going to Delhi and have sought time from PM Modi. Either release the funds or vacate the office...'' Mamata Banerjee said. Banerjee also stated that she, along with several MPs, will be in Delhi and has requested a meeting with the Prime Minister from December 18 to December 20 to discuss the disbursement of their pending payments.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party has been protesting against the central government, alleging a delay in fund allocation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other social security schemes for West Bengal. However, the Ministry of Rural Development has stated that the release of funds for West Bengal was stopped from March 9, 2022, in accordance with Section 27 of MGNREGA because of the state's non-compliance with the directives of the central government.

On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee said that she has requested time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) funds disbursal when she will be visiting Delhi from December 18 to 20. "I am going to Delhi between 18th-20th December. I have written to the Prime Minister, seeking time to meet him on these dates. I have mentioned that I would like to meet him with some MPs on the disbursement of funds for the 100-day work scheme.

She alleged that money has not been transferred from the central government for the work that has already been done under the MGNREGA programme. "Moreover, money has not been transferred for the work that has already been done under the 100 days work scheme," she said.

Mamata charged, If other states are receiving money from the central government, why is it stopping the flow of money to West Bengal?" "They have also not given their dues. They have also stopped our share of money for health, houses, roads, and hospitals. We don't want their money but our share. If every state is receiving money, why are we not getting it? That is why we sought time from him," she said.

The Chief Minister also warned that if the Prime Minister does not agree to meet her any day between December 18 to 20, she will do "what needs to be done." "If he allots time (for a meeting), then it is okay. But we will be going to Delhi for sure. We will be leaving for Delhi on December 17. We will be waiting for him to give us time on December 18, 19 and 20. If he does not budge, we will do what needs to be done," she said. (ANI)

