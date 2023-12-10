Left Menu

State officials not attending 'Bharat sankalp yatra' disappointing: Anurag Thakur in HP's Una

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said he was disappointed with the absence of state officials in the Bharat Sankalp Yatra of the central government.

PTI | Una | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:33 IST
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said he was disappointed with the absence of state officials in the Bharat Sankalp Yatra of the central government. During a function in the Bangana area of the Una district, he said with the progress the country has been making under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was wrong on part of officials to miss the function.

Himachal Pradesh is governed by the Congress party with Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the Chief Minister. He said that the state should not indulge in any kind of political discrimination when it comes to the work being done for the public interest. Be it a Congress leader or a BJP leader, the public elects them for their development, and when elected, everyone should ensure the benefit of the public with mutual cooperation.

Thakur said that the state government is celebrating the completion of one year of coming to power during which it did nothing for the masses.

Congress has completely forgotten its promise of giving Rs 1,500 per month to the women, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

