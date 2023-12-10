Museum dedicated to Dalai Lama inaugurated in Mcleodganj

Congress national secretary Sudhir Sharma on Sunday inaugurated a new museum dedicated to Buddhist religious leader Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj.

The Dharamshala MLA Sharma said the museum will begin a new chapter in the state's religious tourism.

The museum will contain gifts received by the Dalai Lama, among other things related to the religious leader.

Sharma said tourists from all over the world come to Mcleodganj, which has become the backbone of Himachal Pradesh's tourism.

Domestic and foreign tourists come to visit Maa Chamunda Temple, Bajreshwari Devi Temple and Jwalaji Mata Temple, which has given a boost to religious tourism. He added that work on the Dharamshala smart city project is being expedited.

