Gautam Gambhir congratulates Vishnu Deo Sai on being designated as next CM of Chhattisgarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday congratulated Vishnu Deo Sai on being designated as the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:47 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday congratulated Vishnu Deo Sai on being designated as the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. "I want to congratulate him and I have full faith that under his leadership Chhattisgarh will progress," Gambhir said.

Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes.

Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions.

He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters. The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

