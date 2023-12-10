Left Menu

Punjab govt transfers four IAS, 44 PCS officers

The Punjab government on Sunday transferred four Indian Administrative Service and 44 Punjab Civil Service officers with immediate effect.

The Punjab government on Sunday transferred four Indian Administrative Service and 44 Punjab Civil Service officers with immediate effect, according to an official order. The Punjab government assigned 2021-batch IAS officer Nitesh Kumar Jain the charge of Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sardulgarh, relieving Amarinder Singh Malhi (PCS) of the charge.

Simrandeep Singh, a 2021 batch officer, has been transferred to the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Tarn Taran, against a vacant post. Akshita Gupta, a 2021 batch IAS officer, has been posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, relieving Amarinder Shivraj Singh Bal (PCS) of the charge.

Aparna MB, 2021 batch IAS officer, has been given the responsibility of Sub Divisional Magistrate, Malerkotla, against the vacant post. The orders are being issued with the concurrence of the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, the order stated.

"Officers concerned are directed to join their new place of posting immediately without availing joining time. The authorities concerned will make internal arrangements for the disposal of the work of the posts falling vacant as a result of this order. Officers who have not been given any postings shall report to the Secretary, Personnel. Their posting orders will be issued later," as per the order. (ANI)

