In light of the recent assembly election results in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, Communist Party of India (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday underscored the urgent need for secular democratic forces to redouble their efforts to safeguard people's livelihoods, democratic rights, civil liberties, and the secular democratic essence of the Indian Republic."

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:48 IST
Secular democratic forces must redouble their efforts, says CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury
CPI (M) General secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the post, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury also shared a press release in which the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a statement after its meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. "The BJP registered a clear victory in the three Hindi-speaking states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," as per a press release from the Communist Party of India.

In the post, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury also shared a press release in which the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a statement after its meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. "The BJP registered a clear victory in the three Hindi-speaking states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," as per a press release from the Communist Party of India.

Though the Congress Party could more or less retain its vote share of 2018, it lost its governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The BJP increased its vote share in all three states. "There is a consolidation of the core Hindutva vote in all three states. The BJP's control over large sections of the media, massive money power and cynical use of caste divisions contributed to its successes," the release stated.

The Congress party scored a decisive victory in Telangana, ousting the two-term TRS/BRS government. The BJP, however, improved its position. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

