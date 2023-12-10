"Two Deputy CM posts have been decided...": Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Chhattisgarh will have two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state. "It is a big achievement that a deserving candidate has been given the responsibility of the CM...Vishnu Deo Sai will definitely succeed with the new opportunity...Everyone's responsibility in the party is decided...Two Deputy CM posts have been decided and for the post of Speaker whatever responsibility is given, it will be fulfilled," Former Chhattisgarh CM on Sunday said.

Meawhile, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal said that the party has given a letter to the Governor that we have unanimously chosen Vishnu Deo Sai as the leader of the legislative assembly. "We have given a letter to the Governor that we have unanimously chosen Vishnu Deo Sai as the leader of the legislative assembly. The central leadership will take a decision on the date of the swearing-in ceremony and the appointment of Deputy CM," Brijmohan Agrawal said.

Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes.

Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions.

He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters. The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)