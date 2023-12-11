Biden invites Zelenskiy to White House for Dec. 12 meeting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2023 01:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 01:47 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a Dec. 12 meeting at the White House to discuss the ongoing war against Russia and the "vital importance" of continued U.S. support of their defense efforts.
In a statement, the White House said the two will discuss Ukraine's "urgent needs" facing Ukraine, and comes as the White House looks to strike an agreement with Congress that would provide military aid for Ukraine and Israel.
