DeSantis' wife prompts Republican reminder of Iowa nominating process rules

A call by the wife of Republican candidate Ron DeSantis for women from across the United States to "descend" on Iowa for its 2024 presidential nominating process prompted a reminder by the state Republican party that only residents can take part. "You must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring a photo ID with you to participate," the state Republican party said on Friday in a post on the social media platform X.

Democrats, Biden campaign condemn blocking of emergency abortion for Texas woman

Top Democratic leaders and advocacy groups on Saturday condemned the Texas Supreme Court's decision to temporarily block a pregnant woman from obtaining an emergency abortion. The Texas court on Friday halted a lower court ruling that had allowed the emergency abortion for Kate Cox, 31, of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The state's Supreme Court was responding to a petition from Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who had requested the block.

Michigan teen gets life in prison for 2021 school shooting

A teenager who fatally shot four classmates two years ago at his high school outside Detroit was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday, following hours of harrowing testimony from his victims' grieving family members and friends.

Ethan Crumbley was 15 years old when he opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, with a semi-automatic handgun his father had bought him as a Christmas gift days earlier. Six other students and a teacher were also wounded.

Tennessee looks to recovery after string of deadly tornadoes

Emergency crews worked on Sunday to check, clear and restore power to areas hard-hit by severe storms and tornadoes that claimed the lives of at least six people and left a trail of destruction in Tennessee this weekend. In the city of Clarksville in Montgomery County, one of the hardest-hit areas, the Red Cross set up a shelter at a local high school to offer assistance to people who may have been temporarily displaced by the tornadoes.

University of Pennsylvania president resigns after antisemitism testimony

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, who came under fire for her stance on antisemitism on campus, has resigned, the Ivy League school said on Saturday. Magill was one of three top university presidents who were criticized after they testified at a congressional hearing on Tuesday about a rise in antisemitism on college campuses following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

Biden mocks Trump during California fundraising trip

President Joe Biden kicked off a three-day, star-studded fundraising trip in California on Friday by mocking Republican frontrunner Donald Trump for claiming he would be a dictator just on his first day in office if he became president again. Trump said on Tuesday that he will not become a dictator if he becomes U.S. president again, except "on day one."

Former President Donald Trump says he will not testify in New York fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that he would not testify in a New York courtroom this week, where he had been expected to appear for a second time to make the case that his company did not misrepresent the value of its properties to win favorable financing. The civil fraud trial, which began in October, is one of several legal challenges the former president faces as he mounts a comeback bid for the White House.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones reinstated on X after Musk poll

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday showed the account of U.S. right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to have been reinstated as a poll organized by owner Elon Musk backed his return after a ban of nearly five years. Close to 2 million votes were cast by the time the poll closed, with about 70% voting in favor of Jones' reinstatement.

White House to intensify push for Ukraine aid and border security deal

The White House will step up its engagement with U.S. lawmakers trying to strike a bipartisan deal that would provide military aid for Ukraine and Israel while tightening U.S. border security, a Democratic senator said on Sunday. Republicans have insisted that additional funding for Ukraine must be paired with major U.S. border security changes but a bipartisan group of senators trying to broker a compromise have made little progress with less than a week before the U.S. Congress leaves for a Christmas break.

