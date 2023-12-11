Manickam Tagore calls it "unfortunate" after Amit Shah targets Congress over I-T raids on MP Dheeraj Sahu

After Amit Shah charged Congress with corruption over Income Tax raids on party MP Dheeraj Sahu, MP Manickam Tagore called the Home Minister's remarks "unfortunate." Hitting out at Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the party is silent on the issue as corruption is in the "nature" of the grand old party.

"It's very unfortunate for the Home Minister to speak like this. There is no corruption. Where does corruption come into the picture? He is a Congress MP. He has his businesses. For he has to be answerable about his businesses," MP Tagore told ANI. "He is not a minister or he is not in any position under this position of power...He's having businesses. For 40 years they had been doing business. What happened to the agency's actions on Narendra Tomar's son's 500 crores deal," he added.

Speaking on the I-T raids, Amit Shah said, "I am very surprised. After independence, such a large amount of cash has been seized from an MP's house. Crores of rupees have been recovered but the whole INDI alliance is silent on this corruption. I understand Congress is silent as corruption is in their nature, but JDU, RJD, DMK, and SP all are sitting silently." "Now I understand why a campaign was run against PM Modi that agencies are being misused. It was run because there was a fear in their mind that all the secrets of their corruption would be revealed," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi earlier asserted that blaming the opposition for Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu's business interests was unjust. Chaturvedi outlined that standing by Sahu did not mean endorsing his actions and alleged that if he joined the BJP, then he would be cleared of all charges.

The Income Tax sleuths conducted raids at the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited on December 10, as the crackdown by the central agency entered its fifth day. Income Tax sleuths have, so far, recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it. (ANI)

