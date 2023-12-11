Left Menu

KSU activists throwing shoes at CM's convoy: Cong terms it as emotional outburst

We will not encourage such acts.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-12-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 11:27 IST
KSU activists throwing shoes at CM's convoy: Cong terms it as emotional outburst
V D Satheeshan Image Credit: ANI
A case has been registered against four Kerala Students Union activists for allegedly throwing shoes at the convoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an act which was disowned by the Congress leadership on Monday, saying it was an emotional outburst.

Kuruppampady police have registered a case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The case has been registered against four identifiable activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students wing of the Congress party for allegedly throwing shoes at the convoy of Vijayan, while it was on its way to Kothamangalam from Perumbavoor on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan told the media at Kasaragod on Monday that throwing shoes was not a democratic way of protest and it was an emotional outburst.

''We do not encourage throwing shoes and all. That act seems like an emotional outburst after seeing our activists being beaten up through television channels. We will not encourage such acts. But the Chief Minister was making a mockery of our police department by charging an attempt to murder case for just throwing a shoe,'' Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, the KSU leadership denied certain news reports that it will continue throwing shoes as part of protest and said it was not a democratic manner of protest.

Congress workers have been protesting against the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues who are on a state-wide Nava Kerala Sadas yatra - an outreach programme by the Left government.

The opposition party has been alleging that the government is using the state apparatus, paid for by the taxpayers, for the Left party's political campaign.

