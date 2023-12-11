Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM-designate Sai offers prayers at Ram temple in Raipur

He wished for the all-round development of the state and happiness and prosperity of the people, a statement issued by the state public relations department said.I wish that Chhattisgarh would reach a key position in terms of inclusive growth of all sections of the society and development in the country, Sai said.According to officials, the swearing-in ceremony of the new CM is likely to take place on December 13 at the Science College ground here.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-12-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 13:25 IST
Chhattisgarh CM-designate Sai offers prayers at Ram temple in Raipur
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday visited the Ram Mandir in Raipur and prayed for the development and prosperity of the state.

Sai, the prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, was on Sunday elected as the legislative party leader during the meeting of 54 newly-elected BJP MLAs here.

On Sunday evening, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan invited 59-year-old Sai to form government and handed him a letter pertaining to his appointment as the chief minister after the BJP submitted a letter formally staking a claim.

On Monday, Sai visited the Ram Mandir on the VIP Road in state capital Raipur and offered prayers. ''He wished for the all-round development of the state and happiness and prosperity of the people,'' a statement issued by the state public relations department said.

''I wish that Chhattisgarh would reach a key position in terms of inclusive growth of all sections of the society and development in the country,'' Sai said.

According to officials, the swearing-in ceremony of the new CM is likely to take place on December 13 at the Science College ground here. In the recently-concluded polls, the BJP won 54 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the state.

The Congress, which won 68 seats in 2018, was reduced to 35 seats this time. The Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023