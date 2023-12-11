"People of J-K, Ladakh will benifit from goverment schemes now" Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal on SC upholding abrogation of Article 370

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 and said that now the people will easily get the benefits of all the government schemes which could not be implemented due to this Article. "SC has said very important things, one of them is that Jammu and Kashmir has no sovereignty within India. So, the removal of Article 370 by PM Modi in 2019 was exactly as per the Constitution of India. This increases the confidence in the Prime Minister because from the very beginning we wanted it to become an integral part of India which was stopped by Article 370," Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said.

"Now the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will easily get the benefits of all the government schemes which could not be implemented due to article 370. I want to congratulate PM Modi and the countrymen," he added. The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and directed the Election Commission of India to hold Assembly elections by September 30, 2024.

The apex court also said that "restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest and as soon as possible". "We direct that steps shall be taken by the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir constituted under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act by 30 September 2024," CJI DY Chandrachud said.

Supreme Court also upheld the reorganisation of Ladakh as a Union Territory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 and said that it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 and said that today's verdict has proved that the decision by the government was completely constitutional. In his post on X, Amit Shah said "I welcome the Supreme Court of India's verdict upholding the decision to abolish #Article370. On the 5th of August 2019, PM Narendra Modi Ji took a visionary decision to abrogate #Article370. Since then peace and normalcy have returned to J&K. Growth and development have brought new meaning to human life in the valley once torn by violence. Prosperity in the tourism and agriculture sectors has raised the income levels of the residents of both Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh."

On September 5, the apex court reserved the judgement after hearing the arguments for 16 days. On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)