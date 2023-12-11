Left Menu

INDIA parties stage walkout from RS over 'economic blockade' of opposition-ruled states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:03 IST
MPs from various parties of the INDIA bloc staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, alleging a ''blockade'' of funds to opposition-ruled states.

The MPs from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Janata Dal (United), DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), among others, staged the walkout.

''All opposition parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha this morning, protesting against the Union government's economic blockade of funds to states run by non-BJP parties,'' TMC MP Derek O'Brien said.

