Nothing worth celebrating: BJP holds Aakrosh rally, targets Cong govt in HP

Launching a blistering attack on the grand old party for celebrating one year in office in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP on Monday held Aakrosh rallies across the state and asked whether the Congress government is celebrating the death of 500 persons in disaster and deterioration in law and order. Addressing his party workers and leaders at Central Telegraph Office in Shimla, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Rajiv Bindal asked what is there to celebrate when there is no achievement of the government except for closing over 1,500 institutions. Bindal said that over 500 persons have died and thousands have become homeless during the monsoon disaster that wreaked havoc in July and August.

Taking a dig at the Congress government for coming to power by making false promises and cheating the youth, women and farmers of the state, he said there is nothing worth celebrating "Himachal is becoming Udta Himachal with 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) abuse on the rise," said Bindal.

"Is the state government celebrating the murder of a 22-year-old Dalit boy, who was cut into pieces and thrown in a drain in Chamba district, and involvement of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) students in the chief minister's home district Hamirpur in drug abuse resulting in the death of a student," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, former chief minister and leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur termed the state government's one year performance as dismal.

Thakur said the present regime has taken a loan to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore in one year, while the BJP had taken a loan of Rs 6,000 crore in two years.

He added that the women of the state in the 18 to 60 years age group are still waiting for Rs 1,500 per month, the youth are waiting for five lakh jobs, the farmers are waiting for procurement of milk at Rs 80-100 per litres and the people in general are waiting for 300 units of free electricity.

Thakur claimed the Congress is cautious of the fact that there is no major achievement and the party was divided on whether to celebrate one year or not.

He said that the BJP would win all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 general elections.

Former BJP minister Suresh Bhardwaj too took potshots at the Congress and said that work has come to a standstill.

''Sukhu bhai, Sukhu bhai, dus garanteein kithe payi,'' he asked launching a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

BJP leader Chetan Bragta, who is from the state's apple belt Jubbal, said the Congress government had promised that growers will decide the price of their produce but on the contrary Rs one lakh penalty was imposed on an apple grower, who threw his produce into a drain after unable to transport it due to blockade of roads during the monsoon disaster.

The BJP workers protested holding Rs 1,500 and empty milk utensils. Similar protests were also organised at all the district headquarters across the state.

A large number of BJP workers gathered at the Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur to lodge their protest against the Congress' failure to fulfil its ten guarantees in the past one year.

Former chief minister PK Dhumal said it is one year of failure and instead of making headlines in new channels and newspapers, the Congress had done nothing concrete for the masses.

The senior BJP leader said it was a matter of pride that the Supreme Court had also given its judgement in favour of the ruling BJP at the Centre on the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He added that positive signals were going in favour of the BJP and the saffron party would once again form its government at the Centre with a thumping majority in 2024 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

