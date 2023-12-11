UK's Sunak tells COVID inquiry he is 'deeply sorry' to those who lost loved ones
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told an official inquiry into the UK's handling of COVID on Monday that he was "deeply sorry" to all those who lost loved ones during the pandemic.
Sunak, who was finance minister during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, said it was important to learn lessons from what happened so Britain can be better prepared for the future.
