Russia to hold presidential election in four annexed Ukrainian regions -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 16:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will hold its presidential election in four annexed regions of Ukraine, Interfax news agency quoted the country's central election commission as saying on Monday.

Russia claimed last year to have annexed the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, though it does not control all their territory. Moscow has imposed martial law in the areas of the four regions that it does control.

President Vladimir Putin confirmed last Friday, in comments to Russian soldiers who have fought in Ukraine, that he will run again for president in the election due in March 2024.

