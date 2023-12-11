Russia demands release of hostages in talks with Hamas and other Palestinian groups
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 16:55 IST
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov demanded the release of hostages held in Gaza in telephone calls on Sunday and Monday with Hamas and other Palestinian factions, the Russian foreign ministry said.
The statement followed a series of meetings and calls between President Vladimir Putin and Middle East leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
