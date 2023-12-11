Argentina govt to lay out economic measures on Tuesday
The announcements will be made by Economy Minister Luis Caputo, Adorni said in his first press conference after Milei's Sunday inauguration, echoing the president's "there is no money" speech. "The logic of spending more than you have is over, fiscal balance will be respected," Adorni said. "Argentina is in a state of emergency.
