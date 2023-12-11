Left Menu

Argentina govt to lay out economic measures on Tuesday

The announcements will be made by Economy Minister Luis Caputo, Adorni said in his first press conference after Milei's Sunday inauguration, echoing the president's "there is no money" speech. "The logic of spending more than you have is over, fiscal balance will be respected," Adorni said. "Argentina is in a state of emergency.

Argentina govt to lay out economic measures on Tuesday

Argentina's new government will lay out its economic measures on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said Monday, after radical libertarian Javier Milei took office as the country's new leader.

Milei in his maiden speech warned he had no alternative to a sharp, painful fiscal shock to fix Argentina's worst economic crisis in decades, with inflation heading towards 200%. The announcements will be made by Economy Minister Luis Caputo, Adorni said in his first press conference after Milei's Sunday inauguration, echoing the president's "there is no money" speech.

"The logic of spending more than you have is over, fiscal balance will be respected," Adorni said. "Argentina is in a state of emergency. Inflation is the central issue worrying people."

