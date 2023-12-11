"Achcha lag raha hain...": father of Madhya Pradesh CM designate Mohan Yadav

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:07 IST
Father of Mohan Yadav, Poonam Chand Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the family members of Ujjain South MLA expressed happiness and said that it is a matter of joy. The father of Mohan Yadav, Poonam Chand Yadav said, "Achcha lag raha hain... (he is feeling very happy)."

Meanwhile, Kalawati Yadav, sister of Yadav said that this is the blessing of Mahakal and the BJP party. "Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai, party ka ashirwad hai (This is the blessing of Mahakaal and party). He has been working with the BJP since 1984. Whenever he used to come to Ujjain, he went to offer prayers to Mahakal," she said.

The wife of Madhya Pradesh's newly designated Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav said that their joy knows no bounds. "Yes, his name was doing the rounds but we didn't know it exactly. God has given him the fruits of his hard work," Seema Yadav said.

Moreover, the son of the newly designated Chief Minister said that he is very happy. Celebrations began at the residence of BJP leader Mohan Yadav after he was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, congratulated party leader Mohan Yadav after he was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav, who was a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) pick as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the state will have two Deputy Chief Ministers namely Jagdisgh Devda and Rajesh Shukla. Former Union Minister Narendra Tomar will be the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker.

Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin's seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.(ANI)

