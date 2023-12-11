Left Menu

Nagaland: Newly elected NDPP MLA Wangpang Konyak sworn in

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:10 IST
Newly elected NDPP MLA Wangpang Konyak was sworn in at the Nagaland Assembly on Monday.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer administered the oath of office to Konyak, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) legislator from Tapi constituency, at the Assembly Secretariat.

Konyak won by a margin of 5,333 votes in an assembly bypoll held on November 7, the result of which was declared on December 3.

The newly elected member signed the roll of members of the assembly in the presence of assembly secretary-in-charge Khruohituonuo Rio.

In the by-election, Konyak had polled 10,053 votes, with his lone opponent Wanglem Konyak of the Congress garnering only 4,720 votes.

Konyak was the consensus candidate of the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28.

