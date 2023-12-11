Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tenders his resignation to Madhya Pradesh Governor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan tendered his resignation to Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal after party leader Mohan Yadav was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:20 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tenders his resignation to Madhya Pradesh Governor
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tenders his resignation to Madhya Pradesh Governor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan tendered his resignation to Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal after party leader Mohan Yadav was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The BJP on Monday announced Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA from Ujjain, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh replacing Chouhan

Meanwhile, the state will have two Deputy Chief Ministers namely Jagdisgh Devda and Rajesh Shukla. Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin's seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2023 and previously from 2005 to 2018 and a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Madhya Pradesh from Budhni since 2006 and previously from 1990 to 1991. He is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra of Madhya Pradesh held a legislative party meeting. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023