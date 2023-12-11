Left Menu

Will work to fulfil expectations of people of MP, says BJP's CM pick Mohan Yadav

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:22 IST
Will work to fulfil expectations of people of MP, says BJP's CM pick Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Yadav, who is set to be the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, on Monday said he would work to fulfil the expectations of the people of the state and thanked the BJP leadership for reposing faith on a ''small worker''.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, earlier in the day, picked Yadav (58), a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP legislature party elected Yadav, a minister in the outgoing government, as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next CM of MP.

''I am going to work to the expectations of the people of the state who have overwhelmingly voted for the BJP. The BJP has given a big responsibility to a small worker. I am going to work to the expectations of the party,'' he said.

''I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda. I will work on the welfare and development (schemes) launched by Modiji and (outgoing) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,'' he added.

Yadav, MLA from Ujjain South, expressed his gratitude towards senior leaders Narendra Tomar, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, former Lok Sabha whip Rakesh Singh, state unit chief VD Sharma and outgoing CM Chouhan. The BJP retained power emphatically in MP in the November 17 Assembly polls. It won 163 seats in the 230-member House, with the Congress coming a distant second with 66 seats. Results were declared on December 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023