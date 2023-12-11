Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MP CM after Mohan Yadav elected new BJP legislative party leader

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel after Mohan Yadav was elected as the leader of the state legislative party at a meeting held here on Monday. Chouhan reached Raj Bhavan immediately after the meeting of newly-elected MLAs concluded and tendered his resignation. The BJP has picked Mohan Yadav (58), an OBC leader and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, state party president VD Sharma said.

Chouhan had served as chief minister for four terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)