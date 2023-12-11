US Domestic News Roundup: Democrats, Biden campaign condemn blocking of emergency abortion for Texas woman; Former President Donald Trump says he will not testify in New York fraud trial and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Democrats, Biden campaign condemn blocking of emergency abortion for Texas woman

Top Democratic leaders and advocacy groups on Saturday condemned the Texas Supreme Court's decision to temporarily block a pregnant woman from obtaining an emergency abortion. The Texas court on Friday halted a lower court ruling that had allowed the emergency abortion for Kate Cox, 31, of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The state's Supreme Court was responding to a petition from Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who had requested the block.

Bernie Madoff is long gone. The lawyers are going strong

Long before cryptocurrency and Sam Bankman-Fried, the biggest name in corporate fraud was Bernie Madoff. Fifteen years after the FBI arrested Madoff on Dec. 11, 2008 for running a massive Ponzi scheme — and two years after his death in a federal prison — lawyers are still sifting through the fallout of his nearly $65 billion fraud.

Tennessee looks to recovery after string of deadly tornadoes

Emergency crews worked on Sunday to check, clear and restore power to areas hard-hit by severe storms and tornadoes that claimed the lives of at least six people and left a trail of destruction in Tennessee this weekend. In the city of Clarksville in Montgomery County, one of the hardest-hit areas, the Red Cross set up a shelter at a local high school to offer assistance to people who may have been temporarily displaced by the tornadoes.

Giuliani heads to trial over false vote fraud claims about Georgia poll workers

Rudy Giuliani goes to trial on Monday in a civil defamation case that could force him to pay millions of dollars to two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of working to rig the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump. A federal judge has already determined that the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer is liable for defaming Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a voter registration officer, and her mother Ruby Freeman, who was a temporary worker for the election. The only question for the jury is how much Giuliani will owe in damages.

University of Pennsylvania president resigns after antisemitism testimony

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, who came under fire for her stance on antisemitism on campus, has resigned, the Ivy League school said on Saturday. Magill was one of three top university presidents who were criticized after they testified at a congressional hearing on Tuesday about a rise in antisemitism on college campuses following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

The U.S. military's secretive X-37B robot spaceplane was poised for liftoff from Florida on Monday on its seventh mission to orbit, the vehicle's first launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket capable of lofting it higher than ever before. The Falcon Heavy, composed of three reusable rocket cores strapped together, was due for blast-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral during a 10-minute nighttime launch window starting at 8:14 p.m. EST (0114 GMT Tuesday), weather permitting.

White House, Congress scramble on last-minute deals on Ukraine and US immigration

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will make his case for more U.S. aid for the war against Russia during meetings in Washington this week, as lawmakers struggle for a deal that would link funding for Kyiv with domestic immigration controls. Zelenskiy has been invited to meetings at the White House and with members of Congress on Tuesday. Many Republican lawmakers have questioned continued aid to Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump says he will not testify in New York fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that he would not testify in a New York courtroom this week, where he had been expected to appear for a second time to make the case that his company did not misrepresent the value of its properties to win favorable financing. The civil fraud trial, which began in October, is one of several legal challenges the former president faces as he mounts a comeback bid for the White House.

Harvard faculty rally around beleaguered university president Claudine Gay

Several hundred faculty members at Harvard University on Sunday signed a petition asking school administrators to not bend to political pressure to fire the school's president over her Congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus. A concisely worded petition was signed by at least 570 professors and was delivered Sunday evening to the 13-member Harvard Corporation, which has the power to fire university president Claudine Gay. More professors indicated they also wanted to sign, according to a co-author of the petition.

White House to intensify push for Ukraine aid and border security deal

The White House will step up its engagement with U.S. lawmakers trying to strike a bipartisan deal that would provide military aid for Ukraine and Israel while tightening U.S. border security, a Democratic senator said on Sunday. Republicans have insisted that additional funding for Ukraine must be paired with major U.S. border security changes but a bipartisan group of senators trying to broker a compromise have made little progress with less than a week before the U.S. Congress leaves for a Christmas break.

