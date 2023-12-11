Left Menu

ZPM goverment will implement its priority programmes timely: CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said his government will implement the priority programmes in a time-bound manner. Addressing a meeting of the Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM here, Lalduhoma said he wants people to assess his government through its work.Mizorams people are testing our government.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:45 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said his government will implement the priority programmes in a time-bound manner. Addressing a meeting of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) here, Lalduhoma said he wants people to assess his government through its work.

''Mizoram's people are testing our government. I want them to continue testing us. We will work hard even if we lose the next elections. We will implement our priority programmes strictly,'' Lalduhoma said.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony on December 8, the 73-year-old leader had announced 12 priority programmes of his government to be implemented over the next 100 days.

''Our ZPM government will buy four local products from farmers such as ginger, turmeric, chilli and broomsticks by fixing minimum prices. Farmers will have the choice to sell their products on their own or to the government. This is our topmost priority,'' he had said.

The CM urged ministers, MLAs and party workers to fulfill the aspirations of people.

