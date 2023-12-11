MP CM-designate Mohan Yadav stakes claim to form government
Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Mohan Yadav on Monday met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the next government after he was declared as the BJP legislature party leader.
Yadav was accompanied by outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, and the three Central observers to the Raj Bhavan, a BJP spokesperson said. The BJP legislature party elected Yadav, a minister in the outgoing government, as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister.
