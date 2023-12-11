After Assembly, Bill to repeal casino Act passed in Maharashtra Legislative Council
The Legislative Council on Monday repealed the Maharashtra Casino (Control and Tax) Act.
It approved the Maharashtra Casino (Control and Taxation) Bill tabled in the House in this connection.
Speaking in the Council, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the repealing of the Maharashtra Casino (Control and Tax) Act will ensure no one will be able to set up casinos in the state.
The Maharashtra Casino (Control and Taxation) Bill was earlier unanimously passed by the Assembly.
