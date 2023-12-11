Uttarakhand should be developed as sports hub: BJP MP

BJP MP from Uttarakhand Naresh Bansal on Monday said the state has poor sports infrastructure and demanded that it should be developed as a sports hub.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Bansal described Uttarakhand as a state which has produced several distinguished sportspersons who have brought honours to the country through their performances at national and international events.

''Players from the state have won medals at national and international sports events. It has produced renowned mountaineer like Bachendri Pal, cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Unmukt Chand and Manish Pandey and shooters like Jaspal Rana and Abhinav Bindra. But the state does not have the kind of sports facilities it deserves,'' he said.

''My demand is that Uttarakhand should be made a sports hub,'' he added.

The issue was raised under special mention in the upper house.

