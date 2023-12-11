Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:41 IST
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, actor Chiranjeevi call on KCR at hospital
TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and actor Chiranjeevi were among the prominent persons who called on BRS supremo and former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at a private hospital here on Monday, where he is recovering from a hip replacement surgery.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan telephoned Rao's son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and enquired about his health.

The Governor extended her wishes for Rao's speedy recovery, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Addressing media after meeting the BRS chief, Chandrababu Naidu wished for Rao's speedy recovery and early return to public service.

Rao, also known as KCR, had served as a minister in the TDP government headed by Naidu in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and actor Prakash Raj also paid a visit to Chandrasekhar Rao at the hospital.

KCR had on December 8 underwent a left total hip replacement surgery at a private super speciality hospital here after he had a fall at his residence. The BRS leader is expected to recover in six to eight weeks, according to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

