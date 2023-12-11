Picking Mohan Yadav for MP CM's post best step by central leadership: state BJP chief
In a surprise move, the BJP chose the OBC leader and higher education minister for the top post contrary to speculations that had thrown up names of some local satraps as well as Union ministers who had contested the assembly elections.
Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma on Monday said the Central leadership has taken the best step in picking Mohan Yadav as the next chief minister. Congratulating Yadav, Sharma said, ''The party has chosen an ordinary and good worker as the legislature party leader''. "From day one, I had been telling to the media that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, Amit Shahji, and BJP president JP Naddaji will take the best step for Madhya Pradesh,'' he told reporters. In a surprise move, the BJP chose the OBC leader and higher education minister for the top post contrary to speculations that had thrown up names of some local satraps as well as Union ministers who had contested the assembly elections.
