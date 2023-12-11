Left Menu

Picking Mohan Yadav for MP CM's post best step by central leadership: state BJP chief

In a surprise move, the BJP chose the OBC leader and higher education minister for the top post contrary to speculations that had thrown up names of some local satraps as well as Union ministers who had contested the assembly elections.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:43 IST
Picking Mohan Yadav for MP CM's post best step by central leadership: state BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma on Monday said the Central leadership has taken the best step in picking Mohan Yadav as the next chief minister. Congratulating Yadav, Sharma said, ''The party has chosen an ordinary and good worker as the legislature party leader''. "From day one, I had been telling to the media that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, Amit Shahji, and BJP president JP Naddaji will take the best step for Madhya Pradesh,'' he told reporters. In a surprise move, the BJP chose the OBC leader and higher education minister for the top post contrary to speculations that had thrown up names of some local satraps as well as Union ministers who had contested the assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023