Blessing of Lord Mahakaleshwar, say jubilant kin of CM designate, Ujjain residents

The kin of Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Mohan Yadav and people of his hometown Ujjain went into celebratory mode on Monday, saying the decision to appoint him was a blessing from Lord Mahakaleshwar.

The heavily patronised Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country and is an inalienable part of the lives of the people this district.

''A big responsibility has been given (to Mohan Yadav). Mahakal Baba (Lord Mahakaleshwar) has given blessings for the hard work. He (Yadav) will do well in whatever assignment he is given,'' the CM-designate's wife Seema Yadav told PTI.

His son Vaibhav Yadav, said everyone was happy at the decision, adding that, with the blessings of Lord Mahakaleshwar, Yadav will develop the state the way Ujjain has developed.

His residence saw a steady stream of visitors, including party workers, after Yadav's name was announced in the evening.

He has fulfilled all assignments given to him by the BJP, a woman worker said, adding that Yadav's vision is focussed on ''development and culture''.

A large crowd of party workers assembled at Tower Chowk in Ujjain and celebrated by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. They raised slogans hailing Yadav and wished him luck for the new assignment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, earlier in the day, picked Ujjain South MLA Yadav (58), a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC), as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP legislature party elected Yadav, a minister in the outgoing government, as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next CM of MP.

