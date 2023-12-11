Left Menu

Efforts to tarnish state govt’s image: Jharkhand CM

What we have delivered in three-four years, they could not do it in past 20 years, the CM said.Today, each family is being linked to some scheme or the other, he added.The CM said while the government was providing jobs to the local youths, the opposition was creating obstacles.In a bid to ensure the 1932 Khatiyan-based policy, we passed a Bill.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:56 IST
In a veiled attack on the Centre, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday alleged that efforts were being made to tarnish the image of his government using central probe agencies.

He claimed that his government is walking the extra mile to reach out to people with various schemes and ensure the rights of all sections.

Addressing a public meeting at Chas in Bokaro district, Soren said the Centre owes Rs 1.36 lakh-crore to Jharkhand on account of coal that is mined from the state.

''While these people are using the agencies to tarnish the image of government, we are working to reach out to people with schemes and give them their rights,'' he said while launching a host of schemes under the 'government at doorstep' programme.

Attacking the opposition, he said they did nothing in past 20 years. ''What we have delivered in three-four years, they could not do it in past 20 years,'' the CM said.

''Today, each family is being linked to some scheme or the other,'' he added.

The CM said while the government was providing jobs to the local youths, the opposition was creating obstacles.

''In a bid to ensure the 1932 Khatiyan-based policy, we passed a Bill. But, the opposition created obstacles in that too. But, we are not going to stop. This government has provided thousands of jobs to the youths,'' Soren said.

During the day, the chief minister inaugurated 15 schemes worth Rs 49.23 crore and laid the foundation stones of 193 schemes worth Rs 118.98 crore. Assets worth Rs 321.56 crore were also distributed among 18,502 beneficiaries on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

