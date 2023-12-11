Left Menu

He exuded confidence that Yadav would be able to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state in the run-up to the assembly elections.Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Mohan Yadav ji on being elected as the leader of the Legislative Party of BJP4MP, Sarma posted on X.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:03 IST
Himanta congratulates MP CM-designate Mohan Yadav
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday congratulated Mohan Yadav who is all set to take over as the new CM of Madhya Pradesh. He exuded confidence that Yadav would be able to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state in the run-up to the assembly elections.

''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Mohan Yadav ji on being elected as the leader of the Legislative Party of @BJP4MP,'' Sarma posted on X. ''You have been elected from the city of Mahakal, I am confident that by the grace of Bholenath the people of Madhya Pradesh will get #ModiKiGuarantee,'' he added. A leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, Yadav was elected as the BJP legislature party, paving the way for him to replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the next CM of MP. He represents Ujjain South in the state assembly. The BJP had retained power in MP in the November 17 assembly polls, winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats.

