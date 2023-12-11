Left Menu

5 BJP, 1 MNF Chakma council members join ZPM

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:31 IST
5 BJP, 1 MNF Chakma council members join ZPM
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) — five from the BJP and one from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) — joined the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Monday, BJP sources said.

Council chairman Kali Kumar Tongchangya of the MNF was among the six who joined the ZPM, they said.

The five BJP members had quit the MNF and joined the saffron party before the assembly polls in November, they added.

Sources said few Congress members might also quit the party and join the ZPM to form a ZPM-led Chakma council.

The CADC polls held on May 9 this year resulted in a fractured mandate with the MNF emerging as the largest single party winning 10 seats. The BJP had bagged five seats and the Congress four.

Later, the Congress won the Rengkashya seat, polling for which was countermanded due to the death of a BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash between BJP and MNF workers.

However, three BJP and two Congress members later joined the MNF to form the MNF-led council.

However, incumbent chief executive member Rasik Mohan Chakma, who was elected from Tuichawng seat in the assembly polls held on November 7, is yet to decide whether to resign as MDC and CEM, sources said.

With 11 seats, the MNF is currently in power in the 20-member council.

The CADC was created in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Chakma tribe in Mizoram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023