5 BJP, 1 MNF Chakma council members join ZPM

Six members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) — five from the BJP and one from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) — joined the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Monday, BJP sources said.

Council chairman Kali Kumar Tongchangya of the MNF was among the six who joined the ZPM, they said.

The five BJP members had quit the MNF and joined the saffron party before the assembly polls in November, they added.

Sources said few Congress members might also quit the party and join the ZPM to form a ZPM-led Chakma council.

The CADC polls held on May 9 this year resulted in a fractured mandate with the MNF emerging as the largest single party winning 10 seats. The BJP had bagged five seats and the Congress four.

Later, the Congress won the Rengkashya seat, polling for which was countermanded due to the death of a BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash between BJP and MNF workers.

However, three BJP and two Congress members later joined the MNF to form the MNF-led council.

However, incumbent chief executive member Rasik Mohan Chakma, who was elected from Tuichawng seat in the assembly polls held on November 7, is yet to decide whether to resign as MDC and CEM, sources said.

With 11 seats, the MNF is currently in power in the 20-member council.

The CADC was created in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Chakma tribe in Mizoram.

