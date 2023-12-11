Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief hails SC verdict on Article 370

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment upholding the Centres decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.Purandeswari termed the apex court verdict as historic.Article 370 was rescinded in the Parliament.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh BJP chief hails SC verdict on Article 370
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment upholding the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Purandeswari termed the apex court verdict as ''historic''.

''Article 370 was rescinded in the Parliament. Today, the Supreme Court gave a verdict supporting the rescindment of Article 370. The people of the country should consider this day as a historic day,'' said Purandeswari in a press release.

The Andhra Pradesh BJP chief further said their party had a well-known stance of opposing double standards, referring to the erstwhile special status enjoyed by Jammu & Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023